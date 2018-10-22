App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

A rock that's worth crores! Rare 5 kg rock from the moon auctioned for over Rs 4.4 crore

Discovered last year, it was blasted off the surface of the Moon in the distant past, likely by the impact of a different meteorite.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An extremely rare lunar meteorite -- comprised of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle -- has been sold for USD 612,500, according to US-based RR Auction. The meteorite is classified as NWA 11789, lunar feldspathic breccia, unofficially known as 'Buagaba' or 'The Moon Puzzle.'

Discovered last year, it was blasted off the surface of the Moon in the distant past, likely by the impact of a different meteorite.

It then journeyed the quarter-million miles to Earth and -- against all odds -- survived a fiery descent through the atmosphere to be found in the deserts of Northwest Africa.

It is comprised of six fragments that fit together, puzzle-like, to form a mass weighing very nearly 5.5 kg. With partial fusion crust visible on one side, it is a brand new classification and the largest known, complete lunar puzzle.

related news

According to RR Auction, it is one of the most important meteorites available for acquisition anywhere in the world today and, perhaps, the most significant example of our nearest celestial neighbour ever offered for sale in the history of meteorite science.

"The winning bid came from a representative working with the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex, located in Ha Nam Province, Vietnam," representatives at RR Auction said in a statement.

"We are extremely happy and thrilled that this magnificent lunar meteorite will be proudly displayed at this beautiful facility -- and this "Moon Puzzle" will certainly inspire students of science for generations to come," they said.

When meteorites are discovered in remote areas of the Northwest African deserts, far from settlement or known geographic features, they are frequently given this type of numerical designation by academia.

Sometimes, nomads or meteorite hunters find additional examples of an existing NWA meteorite at a later date. The subsequent finds may be examined and classified by a different expert and given a new name or number.

It is sometimes discovered, therefore, by researchers that there are two or more examples of the same meteorite known to science, but with different numbers. In such cases they become known as 'paired.'

For example, NWA 2998 is paired with NWA 7262, meaning they are both likely examples of the same meteorite fall, but recovered at different times.

A unique or 'unpaired' meteorite is more desirable to collectors and perhaps more valuable to science, especially in those rare instances in which the single find is a very large stone.

Such is the case with Buagba, or NWA 11789: it has no known pairings, and is the only example of this meteorite.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.