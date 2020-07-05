App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rapper Kanye West announces US presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support

Kanye West, a vocal supporter of Trump, announced this on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American rapper Kanye West has announced that he would run for president of the United States in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Donald Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kanye West, a vocal supporter of Trump, announced this on Twitter.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West's Twitter post: "You have my full support!" he wrote.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kanye West #Politics #World News

