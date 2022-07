Ranil Wickremesinghe (Image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in Friday as acting president, his office said, replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to Singapore following months of protest against him.

Wickremesinghe, 73, took his oath of office before chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Wickremesinghe's office said in a brief statement.