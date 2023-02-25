 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Chandra Paudel set to become Nepal's next president after PM Prachanda ditches Oli's candidate

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The Nepali Congress' senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel is set to become Nepal's next president after he was endorsed by eight political parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre of Prime Minister Prachanda who sidelined his coalition partner K P Sharma Oli's nominee to support his candidacy.

Paudel will vie against CPN-UML's Subas Nembang in the March 9 presidential election which may change the power equation in the Himalayan nation.

Paudel, 78, and Nemwang, 69, filed their candidacies on Saturday.

Poudyal filed the nomination papers with the backing of eight political parties - Nepali Congress, CPN- Maoist Centre of Prime Minister Prachanda, CPN-Unified Socialist, Rastriya Janata Party, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janamat Party.