Ralph DeNunzio, Wall Street chieftain, is dead at 90

Ralph DeNunzio, who reached Wall Street pinnacles of power with chairmanships of the New York Stock Exchange and the venerable securities firm Kidder, Peabody & Company, where he spent 34 years until stepping down after it was caught up in an insider-trading scandal, died on Monday at his home in Greenwich, Conn. He was 90.

The cause was heart failure, his son Peter said.

Setting aside aspirations for a sports broadcasting career, Mr. DeNunzio went straight from Princeton to Kidder, starting as a trainee in 1953 and rising to chief executive and chairman.

At Kidder he headed an industry task force that resulted in the creation in 1970 of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, the body that protects investors against loss from failing brokers.

The SIPC was a federally legislated response to chaotic conditions in the late 1960s, when swelling trading volume overwhelmed lagging back-office technology; stock markets had to curtail trading hours, closing entirely on Wednesdays for months. Today, the industry body has become so embedded in the financial system that many brokers no longer bother to advertise their membership and its coverage of customer accounts.

Mr. DeNunzio was chairman of Kidder’s executive committee when, in 1971, he was named chairman of the New York Stock Exchange for a one-year term at age 39. There, he helped arrange the merger of financially threatened brokerage houses, including Francis I. DuPont & Company and Goodbody & Company. He also carried out a reorganization of the exchange based on recommendations by a group headed by William McChesney Martin Jr., recently retired as a longtime chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The changes created a newly public board of directors and a full-time chief executive, making Mr. DeNunzio the exchange’s last unpaid chairman. He was succeeded in 1972 by James J. Needham, the exchange’s first full‐time, salaried chairman and chief executive.

Mr. DeNunzio’s career was tainted, however, when, in the late 1980s, Martin A. Siegel, a star vice president of Kidder, was convicted in a highly publicized insider-trading scandal involving takeover information exchanged with the famed speculator Ivan F. Boesky and others.

Mr. DeNunzio was not charged with wrongdoing. But Kidder paid $25.3 million to settle insider-trading charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a record settlement at the time, and Mr. DeNunzio was accused of management lapses and weak supervision and forced out as chairman and chief executive in a shake-up after General Electric had purchased the firm.

He denied knowledge of any illegal activity. In a 2019 interview for this obituary, he said the scandal had come as “a total shock.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was sick to my stomach when I found out.”

He contended that he had merely agreed that “it was appropriate” to engage in the arbitrage business, the source of the problem, as a natural outgrowth of trading operations. (In one form of arbitrage, an investor buys and sells an asset simultaneously in different markets to generate a profit from the price difference; another form involves betting on whether something will happen or not, like a merger — called merger arbitrage.)

The scandal figured in James B. Stewart’s best-selling book “Den of Thieves” (1992), an account of extensive Wall Street corruption. Mr. DeNunzio said he never read it.

Ralph Dwight DeNunzio was born on Nov. 17, 1931, in White Plains, N.Y., and grew up in nearby Scarsdale. His father, Frank, was the proprietor of a small apartment-house investment company; his mother, Winifred (Sandbach) DeNunzio, was a hat model.

Ralph was a junior at Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx when his father died. Despite his mother’s urging that he continue his Catholic education at a Catholic college, he decided on Princeton, the costs of which he was able to afford by working variously as a busboy, a laundry agent and, with considerable enthusiasm, a writer of academic footnotes.

He majored in classics, a subject he enjoyed with no intention of its having any practical use. He senior thesis was titled “The Changing Nature of Manners and Morals in the Roman Republic.”

His ambition lay in sports broadcasting, and he called football, basketball and baseball games for the university radio station. His hopes soared when the Brooklyn Dodgers announcer Red Barber, who was acquainted with Mr. DeNunzio’s parents in Scarsdale and who had listened to Ralph broadcast a baseball game at Princeton, said he would consider hiring him as an aide if he would come to Indianpolis for a minor-league apprenticeship.

Mr. DeNunzio was helping his mother run the family real-estate business at the time, and he felt compelled to decline the offer.

After graduating and promptly joining Kidder, whose Wall Street roots went back to the 1820s, he was assigned to the Chicago office as a stock and bond salesman to institutions in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky.

In 1954, he married Jean A. Ames, whom he had met on a Connecticut vacation. She died in 2020. In addition to their son Peter, he is survived by their two other sons, David and Thomas, and eight grandchildren. He lived in the Riverside section of Greenwich.

In Chicago, Mr. DeNunzio thrived in an era of high, fixed commissions, but soon tired of monthly marathon drives to New York on family matters. After four years, he returned to New York to work on Wall Street in Kidder’s syndicate department, which rounded up underwriting partners in offerings of new securities, mostly bonds.

Mentored by Albert H. Gordon, an éminence grise of the investment world who rebuilt Kidder after the 1929 Wall Street crash, Mr. DeNunzio quickly ascended the corporate ladder, becoming president in 1977 and chief executive in 1980.

By then the firm, reliant on traditional brokerage and underwriting as well as Mr. Siegel’s ill-gotten revenue, was in trouble.

“We were looking more like a middle-sized firm in a land of giants,” unable to compete in financing huge projects, Mr. DeNunzio recalled in the 2019 interview, at the Princeton Club in Manhattan. “Marty’s leaving shook us up,” he added, referring to Mr. Siegel. “We probably should have moved faster to build our capital.”

His resistance to new types of business earned Mr. DeNunzio the nickname “ostrich” among some younger staff members, Mr. Stewart wrote in “Den of Thieves.” Mr. DeNunzio, who said he had “acquiesced” to financial reality, wound up negotiating Kidder’s 1986 sale to the General Electric Company for $750 million. The following year, after leaving Kidder, he began a retirement marked by unusually long corporate directorships.

He served on the boards of Nike Inc. for 23 years, the Harris Corporation for 30 years, the FedEx Corporation for 22 years and AMP Inc. for 20 years.

Though he had put aside undergraduate dreams of a sports-oriented career, he remained an active supporter of Princeton athletics. Nike established a fund in his name to support university teams, and he donated to its swimming pool and funded a pool scoreboard.

His classics major provided a satisfying moment. It involved Princeton’s graduation-day tradition, in which a senior addresses classmates in Latin; during the oration, the classmates are instructed to laugh at various points, demonstrating their supposed erudition.

“I had a lot of Latin,” Mr. DeNunzio recalled. “I was one of the few guys who could make any sense of that.”