Rajasthan government says 40 Rajasthanis stranded in Sudan, issues helpline numbers

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for over a week that has reportedly left around 300 people dead.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday said it is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens stranded in violence-hit Sudan and issued a list of helpline numbers for those in need of assistance.

At least 40 Rajasthanis are currently stranded in Sudan, an official statement said.

In light of the conflict, the Bikaner House Resident Commissioner's Office has released helpline numbers for those in need of assistance or information, the statement said.