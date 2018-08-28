App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railway official in Pakistan applies for a leave of 730 days

New Minister for Railways to be “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Citing reasons of “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered” treatment by the new Minister for Railways, Shiekh Rasheed, a Pakistan railway official has applied for a full paid leave of 730 days. As per a report by The Times of India, Grade 20 officer Hanif Gul sent in his leave application, stating that it was not possible for him to work under the new minister.

The leave application has gone viral on social media. The letter read that as an honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it was not possible for Gul to work under the new minister and hence submitted the application requesting a full paid leave for 730 days. The letter further stated that the minister was fully entitled to work with those who shared his vision.

Rasheed had previously criticised former Railway Minister Saad Rafique for his performance and had recently chaired a meeting where he was claimed to reprimand railway officials for telling “stories” about the Railway Department’s performance and asked the officials not to praise “any minister” in front of him.

The letter was shared by TV host and Interviewer Qmar Quraishi on Twitter.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Pakistan #Trending News

