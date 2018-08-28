Railway official in Pakistan applies for a leave of 730 days

Moneycontrol News

Citing reasons of “extremely non-professional and ill-mannered” treatment by the new Minister for Railways, Shiekh Rasheed, a Pakistan railway official has applied for a full paid leave of 730 days. As per a report by The Times of India, Grade 20 officer Hanif Gul sent in his leave application, stating that it was not possible for him to work under the new minister.

The leave application has gone viral on social media. The letter read that as an honourable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it was not possible for Gul to work under the new minister and hence submitted the application requesting a full paid leave for 730 days. The letter further stated that the minister was fully entitled to work with those who shared his vision.

Rasheed had previously criticised former Railway Minister Saad Rafique for his performance and had recently chaired a meeting where he was claimed to reprimand railway officials for telling “stories” about the Railway Department’s performance and asked the officials not to praise “any minister” in front of him.



Senior Pakistan Railways official applies for 730 days leave - says cannot work with new railways minister saying he is "extremely non-professional and ill-mannered" pic.twitter.com/YqziNFmkir

— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) August 26, 2018

The letter was shared by TV host and Interviewer Qmar Quraishi on Twitter.