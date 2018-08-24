Rahul Gandhi's Germany trip photos retweeted by BJP

Moneycontrol News

Pictures of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, posted on Twitter from his two-day trip to Germany, have become a talking point in social media. Pictures of him standing against the backdrop of a graffiti wall, trying to be 'candid', have created room for amusing comments and views, coming in from Twitter users. Even the BJP did not want to miss out on the chance and retweeted the pictures. The pictures have gone viral to the point that they are being used as memes for quirky comments on Twitter.



Even we couldn't resist retweeting this ;) https://t.co/M0y9Uvun7M

— BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018

Rahul, as part of his party’s NRI outreach programme ahead of the 2019 elections, was in Germany to meet business leaders and delegations from non-profit organisations. His speech at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg was subjected to some criticism by the BJP. However, the photos from his visit have gone viral, generating curiosity and amusement as to what was the Congress party trying to convey with the photos.

The graffiti wall is the background is the icon wall from World War II and the ‘Archive of German Members of Parliament’. The photos carry a caption - “The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag,” showing his different facial expressions.

