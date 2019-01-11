App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Ranil Wickremesinghe on his reinstatement as Lanka PM

Gandhi in his message to Wickremesinghe said that political crisis in Sri Lanka was a concern for India, which wish for political stability in the neighbouring country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on his return to office and said it is reassuring that the Constitution has prevailed in the country.

Gandhi in his message to Wickremesinghe said that political crisis in Sri Lanka was a concern for India, which wish for political stability in the neighbouring country.

"It is reassuring that the Constitution has prevailed...The vote of confidence in your favour and the verdict of the Supreme Court are a vindication of parliamentary democracy," he said. The message was released by Wickremesinghe's office.

President Maithripala Sirisena on October 26 had sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister, in a controversial move which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Wickremesinghe was, however, reinstated as the prime minister of Sri Lanka last month, after the Supreme Court ruled that Sirisena's order to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections was unconstitutional.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sri Lanka #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.