Rahul Gandhi congratulates Ranil Wickremesinghe on his reinstatement as Lanka PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on his return to office and said it is reassuring that the Constitution has prevailed in the country.

Gandhi in his message to Wickremesinghe said that political crisis in Sri Lanka was a concern for India, which wish for political stability in the neighbouring country.

"It is reassuring that the Constitution has prevailed...The vote of confidence in your favour and the verdict of the Supreme Court are a vindication of parliamentary democracy," he said. The message was released by Wickremesinghe's office.

President Maithripala Sirisena on October 26 had sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister, in a controversial move which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Wickremesinghe was, however, reinstated as the prime minister of Sri Lanka last month, after the Supreme Court ruled that Sirisena's order to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections was unconstitutional.