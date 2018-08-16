Radioactive isotopes found in Australian sheep add credence to 1979 Israel nuclear test theory

Radioactive isotopes, recently discovered in Australian sheep have almost "confirmed" that a mysterious “double flash” detected over the Indian Ocean, 39 years ago, was after all a nuclear explosion.

The findings, published in a new study for Science and Global Security, reveal new evidence about the mysterious Vela Incident on September 22, 1979.

Ever since the flash was first observed in the Marion and the Prince Edward Islands region, located within the South Indian Ocean by the US Vela 6911 satellite orbiting above the Earth in 1979, speculations have been rife that it was a result of a nuclear test conducted by Israel.

The radiation tests for the study were carried out at a US lab, on the thyroid organs of sheep from the Southeastern region of Australia. Researchers have stated that the thyroid samples obtained from the sheep in Melbourne were sent to the US regularly for testing - on a monthly basis in the 1950s, 1979 and 1980s.

It was concluded in the research that the unstable radioactive form of Iodine, iodine-131, found in the thyroids of some Australian sheep “would be consistent with them having grazed in the path of a potential radioactive fallout plume from a low yield nuclear test in the Southern Indian Ocean.”

According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists by the nuclear weapons expert at Stanford University Leonard Weiss, the new study "removes virtually all doubt that the 'flash' was a nuclear explosion."

A Professor from Otago University at Wellington, Nick Wilson, shed some more light on the findings and said, “The research adds to the evidence base that this was an illegal nuclear weapons test, very likely to have been conducted by Israel with assistance from the apartheid regime in South Africa.”

He further added that the tests violated the Limited Test Ban Treaty that was signed in 1963 and suggested the United Nations conduct a full inquiry. Discovery of a “hydroacoustic signal” from underground listening devices during that time points to another clue of nuclear testing being performed.

Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand, Itzhak Gerberg, had dismissed these claims, stating,"simply a ridiculous assumption that does not hold water”.