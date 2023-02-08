 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkiye, Syria

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

In the end, it was left to Silo, a Syrian who arrived a decade ago, and other residents to recover the bodies and those of two other victims.

Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors in the city of Hama following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

Search teams and aid poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 7,200 and was still expected to rise.

But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent.

"We could hear their voices, they were calling for help," said Ali Silo, whose two relatives could not be saved in the Turkish town of Nurdagi.

In the end, it was left to Silo, a Syrian who arrived a decade ago, and other residents to recover the bodies and those of two other victims.