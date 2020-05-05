App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Quick economic bounce-back post-corona unlikely: Jens Weidmann

But Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council, said that he did expect a sustained recovery once the pandemic was fully overcome.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Measures to constrain and combat the coronavirus pandemic are likely to remain in place for a long time, meaning a rapid and strong economic recovery is relatively unlikely, German central bank President Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

But Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council, said that he did expect a sustained recovery once the pandemic was fully overcome.

Close

It was too soon for the German government to launch a fiscal stimulus programme, however, since the social distancing measures in place would blunt its impact.

related news

"A stimulus programme could make sense if a recovery didn't properly get going later on," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #European Central Bank #Germany #Jens Weidmann #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.