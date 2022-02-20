Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID, symptoms mild: Buckingham Palace

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth had herself taken a test. She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

While normally secretive about the queen's health, the palace has previously confirmed that she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.