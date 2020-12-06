PlusFinancial Times
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Among First To Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In UK

UK's roll out plan for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine states that elderly care home residents and their carers, healthcare workers, and those aged 80 and above will be the first to get the vaccine shots apart from frontline health and care staff.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 6, 2020 / 10:38 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, aged 94, and her husband Prince Philip, aged 99, will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed and Pfizer-BioNTech.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here


The United Kingdom was the first country in the world to grant the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. Its roll-out plan states that elderly care home residents and their carers, healthcare workers, and those aged 80 and above will be the first to get the vaccine shots apart from frontline health and care staff.

UK Hopes For Millions Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Doses This Year: Minister

Accordingly, the British queen and her husband will be in line to receive the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks. Which means, the Queen and Prince Philip will not receive any preferential treatment vis-à-vis the vaccine roll-out.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

On December 2, the UK approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and placed a pre-order for 4 crore doses. The first batch of eight lakh doses is expected to arrive in the UK next week in temperature-controlled thermal shippers.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
