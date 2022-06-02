English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Queen Elizabeth II makes appearance as UK honors her 70 years as queen

    With regimented lines of Scots and Irish guards and throngs of Union Jack-clad onlookers, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the British throne Thursday, drawing tributes from world leaders and ordinary people for a reign almost unmatched in its length.

    New York Times
    June 02, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) stands with from left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign. (Image: AFP)

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L) stands with from left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign. (Image: AFP)

    With regimented lines of Scots and Irish guards and throngs of Union Jack-clad onlookers, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the British throne Thursday, drawing tributes from world leaders and ordinary people for a reign almost unmatched in its length.

    In what is almost certain to be the emotional highlight of the festivities, she stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace shortly after noon to inspect the troops marching beneath her. The queen looked alert and engaged, wearing a dusky dove blue dress with a pearl and diamante trim cascading down the front of the coat.

    She then reemerged at 1 p.m. with other members of the royal family.

    It is the first of four days of festivities — the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — featuring a military parade with hundreds of Army musicians, 240 horses, a Royal Air Force flyover and a gun salute.

    The ostensible purpose of all this pageantry is to celebrate the queen’s 96th birthday, which was in April. But the show of military grandeur, known as Trooping the Color, also symbolizes Elizabeth’s status as the commander in chief of the British armed forces. That link has been sacred to her since she served in the auxiliary service as a driver and truck mechanic during World War II, when she was a young princess.

    Close

    Related stories

    The queen did not take part in the day’s earlier ceremonies, a concession to her frail condition and the problems she has had walking recently. But the palace left little doubt that she intended to turn up on the balcony, the ultimate royal photo opportunity.

    She is also scheduled to lead the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon on Thursday evening from Windsor Castle, in a dual ceremony with her grandson Prince William.

    Buckingham Palace sought to head off weeks of press speculation by disclosing last month that the queen would be joined at the front of the palace by a streamlined version of the royal family.

    Among those who will not get a coveted spot next to her are Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who relinquished their royal duties and moved to Southern California in 2020, and Prince Andrew, who has been put into internal exile because of his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and convicted sex offender.

    The thinner ranks at Buckingham Palace fulfill a longtime strategy by Prince Charles to reduce the number of working royals — a concession to changing times and growing public resistance to the cost of supporting the royals.

    That the queen has made it to her Platinum Jubilee at all is the major story line of the week. She contracted COVID-19 in February and has talked about how the ordeal left her exhausted. She lost her husband, Prince Philip, last year, and her fragile health has forced her to cancel multiple public appearances, including a remembrance service for the war dead and the state opening of Parliament.

    That is a heavy blow for a monarch who has lived by the mantra that she had to be “seen to be believed.” But Elizabeth has looked spry in recent appearances at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Chelsea Flower Show, raising hopes that the jubilee may yet be a joyful commemoration rather than a wistful twilight.

    c.2022 The New York Times Company
    New York Times
    Tags: #Queen Elizabeth II #UK #World News
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 07:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.