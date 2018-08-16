App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Quebec offers C$863 million in aid to mitigate impact of US tariffs

The United States has imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from Canada.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Quebec government on Wednesday said it would invest C$863 million ($657.32 million) over five years to help mitigate the impact of US tariffs on companies, including the Canadian province's agriculture sector.

The plan would provide direct financial aid to some companies affected by the tariffs and would support investments to improve productivity, worker training and boost market diversification, Quebec's Liberal government said in a statement.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 10:29 am

tags #Canada #Quebec government #World News

