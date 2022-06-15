 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qualcomm wins court fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

Reuters
Jun 15, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said the anti-competitive practice took place from 2011 to 2016, with Qualcomm paying billions of dollars to Apple to use its chips in all its iPhones and iPads.

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997-million-euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago for paying Apple to use only its chips and blocking out rivals such as Intel Corp.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said the anti-competitive practice took place from 2011 to 2016, with Qualcomm paying billions of dollars to Apple to use its chips in all its iPhones and iPads.

The General Court, Europe's second-highest, annulled the EU finding, dealing EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager a major blow.

"A number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence and invalidate the Commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against Qualcomm," judges said.

The EU competition enforcer can appeal on matters of law to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), Europe's highest.

The case is T-235/18.

TAGS: #EU #EU antitrust fine #Qualcomm #World News
first published: Jun 15, 2022 02:57 pm
