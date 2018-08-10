App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qualcomm settles with Taiwan antitrust regulator for $89 mn

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is settling an antitrust case brought against it by Taiwan regulators by paying T$2.73 billion ($89 million), the island's Fair Trade Commission said on Friday.

The commission said Qualcomm also agreed to bargain in good faith with other chip and phone makers in patent-licensing deals.

In 2017, the commission fined Qualcomm $778 million for refusing to sell chips to mobile handset makers that wouldn't agree to its patent-licensing terms and for cutting iPhone maker Apple Inc a royalty discount in exchange for the exclusive use of Qualcomm's modem chips in the past.
