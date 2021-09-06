MARKET NEWS

English
Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world’s biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.

Reuters
September 06, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Reuters

Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

Qualcomm said Monday that Renault’s Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle’s infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc’s Google, Qualcomm’s longtime partner in the Android phone market.

The Mégane E-TECH Electric, which is expected to be unveiled at this month’s IAA Mobility 2021 automotive trade show in Munich, is expected to go on sale next year.
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:33 pm

