you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qualcomm pushes 5G tech into chips for cheaper phones

San Diego-based Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of processors for smartphones and the modem chips that connect the phones to wireless data networks.

Reuters

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is putting 5G technology into chips for smartphones that will sell for as little as $300 and that will come to market in the second half of this year.

San Diego-based Qualcomm is the biggest supplier of processors for smartphones and the modem chips that connect the phones to wireless data networks.

The company's chips featuring fifth-generation (5G) cellular telecommunications technology are currently in many premium-priced smartphones such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy devices.

But Qualcomm has also been working to get the technology into cheaper devices. The new chip, called the Snapdragon 690, will go into devices that it expects to retail at $300 to $500, Qualcomm said. Phone makers such as HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia phone brand, LG Electronics Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd's Motorola plan to use the chips, Qualcomm said.

The push into lower price points means higher volumes for Qualcomm. According to data from Counterpoint Research, smartphones with wholesales prices of $100 to $400, which are somewhat lower than the prices consumers pay, made up about 50% of the overall smartphone market in the first quarter of 2020.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:07 am

tags #5G #Qualcomm #World News

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

