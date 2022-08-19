English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Qualcomm planning return to server market with new chip

    The chipmaker is seeking customers for a product stemming from its purchase of Nuvia Inc, the report said, adding that Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings.

    Reuters
    August 19, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
    Qualcomm

    Qualcomm

    Qualcomm Inc is considering a return to the server market with a new chip in a bid to decrease its reliance on smartphones, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with its plan.

    Shares of Qualcomm rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

    The chipmaker is seeking customers for a product stemming from its purchase of Nuvia Inc, the report said, adding that Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings.

    Last year, the chipmaker acquired Nuvia, a chip startup founded by Apple Inc veterans, with plans to put the firm's technology into its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors.

    Amazon confirmed that it has agreed to take a look at the offering, while Qualcomm said it does not comment on rumors and directed Reuters to its press release when it closed the Nuvia deal in March last year.

    Close
    San Diego-based Qualcomm in July forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets, bracing for a difficult economy and a slowdown in smartphone demand that could hurt its mainstay handset chip business.
    Reuters
    Tags: #chip #Qualcomm #World News
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 06:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.