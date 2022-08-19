Qualcomm planning return to server market with new chip

Qualcomm Inc is considering a return to the server market with a new chip in a bid to decrease its reliance on smartphones, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with its plan.
Shares of Qualcomm rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading.
The chipmaker is seeking customers for a product stemming from its purchase of Nuvia Inc, the report said, adding that Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings.
Last year, the chipmaker acquired Nuvia, a chip startup founded by Apple Inc veterans, with plans to put the firm's technology into its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors.
Amazon confirmed that it has agreed to take a look at the offering, while Qualcomm said it does not comment on rumors and directed Reuters to its press release when it closed the Nuvia deal in March last year.