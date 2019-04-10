App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips

At an event in San Francisco, Qualcomm said it plans to begin testing its new Cloud AI 100 chip with partners such as Microsoft Corp later this year, with mass production likely to begin in 2020.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Qualcomm Inc unveiled a new chip for speeding up artificial intelligence work, aiming to diversify beyond its stronghold in mobile phone chips and into a fast-growing market now dominated by Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp.

At an event in San Francisco, Qualcomm said it plans to begin testing its new Cloud AI 100 chip with partners such as Microsoft Corp later this year, with mass production likely to begin in 2020.

Qualcomm's new chip is designed for what artificial intelligence researchers call "inference" - the process of using an AI algorithm that has been "trained" with massive amounts of data in order to, for example, translate audio into text-based requests.

Analysts believe chips for speeding up inference will be the largest part of the AI chip market.

related news

Nvidia has released special chips for the task and Intel is working with Facebook Inc on one that will be released later this year. Cloud computing vendors such as Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud unit are also making their own inference chips.

All that activity means Qualcomm is entering a crowded field behind its rivals.

But Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's president and the chief of its chip division, said the San Diego company is taking a different approach by aiming to serve the smaller, simpler data centres that are proliferating around the world so that consumers can benefit from faster response times for their internet-connected apps.

In order to serve those smaller "edge" data sites, Qualcomm is focusing on AI chips that consume small amounts of electricity and generate little heat - a speciality it developed when making chips for mobile phones, which run on small batteries and live in pockets.

Rivals such as Intel and Nvidia make more powerful chips that dominate in centralized data centres that suck up electricity and need complex cooling systems.

"You can't rely on big [data centre] buildings with air conditioning," Amon told reporters at the San Francisco event. "That's our bet - performance per watt leadership."

Qualcomm tried before to parlay its mobile chip expertise into data centre sales, when it aimed to compete directly with Intel's core business by selling CPU chips based on mobile phone chip technology. That effort has largely been wound down as a cost-cutting measure.

"I think this is a good start for Qualcomm, but they have a lot to prove in the higher performance accelerator space," said Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Intel #NVIDIA #Qualcomm Inc #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR, win all four home m ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Will Vivek Oberoi change his Twitter name to ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

As Congress Dons Saffron to Edge Out BJP in 'Hindutva Lab' Mangalore, ...

Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination from Amethi Today, Sonia and Priyanka ...

IPL Points Table 2019 | CSK vs KKR: Chennai Consolidate Top Spot With ...

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

Woman Lived to 99 with All Organs Except Heart on Wrong Side of Body

Not Just Ramazan, Chhath Puja to Also Affect Voter Turnout in Bihar's ...

Vidya Balan: Was Shocked and Sad When No One Nominated Me for 'Bhool B ...

IPL 2019 | Tahir & Harbhajan Like Wine Are Maturing With Age: Dhoni

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs KXIP On Live TV ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

IMF’s Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' grow ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in red as IMF lowe ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 10

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 9

Oil prices rise amid OPEC supply cuts, US sanctions

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.