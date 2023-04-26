 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quad leaders to meet in Sydney on May 24 at third in-person summit: White House

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The third in-person Quad summit will be held in Sydney next month to deepen cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, and other pressing issues pertaining to the strategic Indo-Pacific region, the White House said.

The meeting in Sydney on May 24 will be the first time that Australia will be hosting this summit.

"On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders" Summit in Sydney, Australia, with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.