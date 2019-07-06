Qatar's emir to meet with Donald Trump on July 9: Report

The White House said in June the visit would deal with economic and security ties as well as counterrorism issues.
Qatar's ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on July 9 to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, Qatar's state news agency said on July 6.
The White House said in June the visit would deal with economic and security ties as well as counterrorism issues.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in 2017, in one of the worst diplomatic disputes in the region in years. They accused Doha of support for Islamist militants and Iran, charges it denies.
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 01:23 pm