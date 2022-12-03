Qatari prince, London art market and the perils of forgery 

'Hari Hara' melds Vishnu and Shiva into a single entity. The case before the court was whether the magnificent statue hailed from the 7th century or was a modern forgery.

The FIFA World Cup is on in Qatar, but a senior member of the Qatari royal family scored a magnificent victory in the English court. After two years of legal battle Sheikh Hamad Bin Thani succeeded in proving that a prominent English antique dealer sold him forged artefacts, and not ancient objects, for which he paid $5 million. The case is a reminder of the perils of modern forgery that pervades even the seemingly above-board corners. In fact, this case reinforces that the more ancient and exotic an object’s provenance, the more sophisticated will be the forgery!

Sheikh Hamad is the CEO of the Qatar Investment & Projects Development Holding Co (QIPCO) and owns Dudley House in London, where the late Queen Elizabeth visited and remarked that it makes her own Buckingham Palace look rather dull. Sheikh Hamad is an avid art collector whose Al Thani collection has loaned objects to the Victoria & Albert Museum, London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. However, the purchase of seven objects from reputed dealer John Eskenazi between April 2014 and October 2015 instead, saw him visit law firms and courts, rather than art galleries and museums.

These seven objects were Head of a Goddess hailing from the Greater Gandhara region, circa 2nd or 3rd century, bought for $400,000, in April 2014; Head of Dionysus 2nd century, bought for $1,275,000 in November 2014; Serpent Bracelet, originating from present-day Afghanistan, 1st century BC to 1st century CE, bought for $125,000; Hari Hara statue, originating from present-day Vietnam, late 7th century CE, bought for $2,200,000 in April 2015; Head of a Bodhisattva, originating from Gandhara in the 4th century, bought for $730,000 in October 2015; Frieze, originating from Gandhara in the 3rd century bought for $120,000 in October 2015; Head of a Krodha Vighnaharta, originating from Gandhara in the 5th /6th century CE bought for $140,000 in October 2015.

Before buying these objects, Sheikh Hamad did not have much knowledge about Gandharan or Bactrian art, but they appealed to him as they seemed to be “Greek art but with an Asian twist”. These objects also marked the entry of Gandharan artefacts in the Al Thani collection for which Sheikh Hamad seemed keen. At the time of the purchase, it seems, there was hardly any specific discussion about the provenance of the pieces as Sheikh Hamad had come to trust Eskenazi.

The failure to insist on provenance documents and other tests cost Sheikh Hamad dearly. When renowned museums evinced interest in loaning some of the objects, Sheikh Hamad started asking Eskenazi for provenance documents and other details. As early as November 2015 (the last object was purchased in October 2015) Sheikh Hamad had spoken about his doubts regarding the authenticity of the objects with Eskenazi. Sheikh Hamad then engaged experts in the field of Gandharan and Bactrian antiquities to prepare reports. There were attempts at some agreement, but it didn’t work out and the case reached the high court.

A battery of experts including art historians, academics, and material scientists gave written and oral evidence. This included some big names like Professor Lo Muzio, Dr Vittorio Roveda, Professor Naman Ahuja, and Professor Giles Beguin. The huge material that entailed the court proceedings and the breadth of the judgment by Justice Jacobs could perhaps become a short handbook on Gandharan art and the thriving industry producing inauthentic pieces of work!

The judge concluded that each of the seven objects was proved to be inauthentic. Absence of clear provenance, remarkable condition of some objects belying their antiquity, besides other technicalities, and assessment of evidence made the court decide the case against Eskenazi. In the case of the Hari Hara, Sheikh Hamad had also brought an additional charge of fraud against Eskenazi which was dismissed by the court.

Hari Hara, which was the costliest object, was kept by Eskenazi in his London home which is where it caught the eye of Sheikh Hamad. Unlike the other objects, where the claim was only for breach of contract, and misrepresentation, for Hari Hara, Sheikh Hamad advanced the claim that Eskenazi himself did not honestly believe that it was ancient and hence had made fraudulent misrepresentation. The court was told about the circuitous route through which the Hari Hara statue reached Eskenazi in the UK from Vietnam, and in not-so-honest and -legal circumstances.

However, on the issue of pressing charges of fraud the judge observed: “Mr Eskenazi was clearly an intelligent man and he had cultivated a good relationship with Sheikh Hamad. I accept that he would not have wanted to risk his reputation or the relationship by selling a known forgery to the Sheikh. I consider that Mr Eskenazi - who had kept this object in his own home - had persuaded himself, at the outset, that he had purchased an outstanding treasure. When he sold the piece to the Sheikh, he did genuinely believe - wrongly and without reasonable grounds, for the reasons which I have given - that it was a treasure.”

The judge awarded damages for negligence, breach of contract to Sheikh Hamad, but the case would have reverberations in the international art market, where London occupies a key place.