Qatari foreign minister visits Kabul: Al Jazeera

Reuters
September 12, 2021 / 09:47 PM IST

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday and met Taliban-appointed Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Doha-based news channel Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan last month as US troops were preparing to finally withdraw from the country after 20 years.

It played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.
first published: Sep 12, 2021 09:45 pm

