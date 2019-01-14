App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar sees no need to re-open embassy in Syria: Foreign minister

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Qatar's foreign minister said on January 14 that he saw no need to re-open an embassy in Damascus, nor any encouraging signs for a normalisation of ties with the Syrian government.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said Qatar still objects to Arab League membership for Syria.

Syria's membership of the Arab League was suspended in 2011 over the government's violent response to protests at the start of what turned out to be an almost eight-year war.

Some Arab states, including some that once backed rebels against President Bashar al-Assad, are seeking to reconcile with him after decisive gains by his and allied forces in the war.

"Since day one Qatar had reasons for which it supported suspending (Arab League) membership and those reasons are still there, so we do not see any encouraging factor," Al Thani said at a press conference.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:32 pm

