App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar Petroleum signs five-year LPG supply deal with China

The long-term agreement was signed by Qatar Petroleum and China's Oriental Energy with the contract starting in January 2019, QP said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

State energy giant Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year agreement to supply China with 600,000 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) per year.

The long-term agreement was signed by Qatar Petroleum and China's Oriental Energy with the contract starting in January 2019, QP said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:13 pm

tags #China #LPG #Oriental Energy #Qatar Petroleum #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.