Qatar Petroleum signs five-year LPG supply deal with China

State energy giant Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year agreement to supply China with 600,000 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) per year.The long-term agreement was signed by Qatar Petroleum and China's Oriental Energy with the contract starting in January 2019, QP said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:13 pm