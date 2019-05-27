App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar invited by Saudi Arabia to talks over Iran tensions

Riyadh had called two gatherings -- one for Arab League members, the other for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional bloc nations -- after a spate of attacks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Qatar said that it had received an invitation from Saudi Arabia to attend emergency regional talks to discuss mounting tensions between Iran and the United States.

Riyadh had called two gatherings -- one for Arab League members, the other for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional bloc nations -- after a spate of attacks.

Several tankers in Gulf waters were targeted under mysterious circumstances and a Saudi crude pipeline was hit by drone strikes coordinated by Yemen rebels who Riyadh said were acting on Iranian orders.

King Salman had invited Gulf leaders and Arab League members to summits in Mecca on May 30 but it was not stated if Qatar was also invited to the Arab bloc deliberations.

It was unclear if Qatar -- subject to a Saudi-led economic and diplomatic boycott over alleged support for Iran and Islamist movements -- would be invited at all, with Doha initially reporting it had not received an invite.

Qatar's emir "has received a written message" inviting the government to join the crisis talks, the government's information office said in a statement.

The invitation was received by Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during a meeting with the secretary general of the GCC, it added.

Al-Thani has previously called for a "dialogue" between Iran and the United States to resolve the crisis between their countries.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 27, 2019 08:32 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Europe-Wide Vote Fragments Centre as Far Right, Pro-environment Greens ...

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparis ...

Aladdin Flies High at the Box Office With an Estimated Earning of $105 ...

Lewis Hamilton Wins Monaco Grand Prix in the Spirit of Niki Lauda

A Champion Speaks | 1987 World Cup Win Gave Us Belief to Do Well in Te ...

A Champion Speaks | Ranatunga Recollects Reception at Home After World ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Senior Citizen Axes Wife to Death After Fight Over Dancing With Anothe ...

No Voting Rights, Govt Jobs for 3rd Child: Ramdev’s Solution to Popu ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Record number of women set to enter parliament

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for the Indian ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 27: Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, ...

Uncertainty over volatility index levels have dropped by almost half a ...

FPIs pull out Rs 4,375 crore in May so far

Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad thanks people for 'record-breaking' mandate ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Donald Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor ...

Black money issue: Switzerland steps up process to share information o ...

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally talks about the making of the film ...

French Open 2019: How Angelique Kerber was ousted by 18-year-old Anast ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.