    Qatar expresses "extreme concern" over Taliban bar on female staff

    Qatar hosted a representative office for the Taliban during the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, and served as a venue for peace talks before the group took power in 2021.

    December 26, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
    Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

    The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to choose and accept work is a human right", it said.

