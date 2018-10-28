App
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar easing of foreign worker exit system comes into force

Under the new law, all but five percent of a company's workforce can leave without prior permission from employers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Long-awaited reform of Qatar's controversial exit visa system, which requires foreign workers to obtain their bosses' permission to leave the country, came into force on Sunday, the government said. "Law No. 13 of 2018... regulating the entry, exit and residency of expatriates is being implemented starting today," the interior ministry announced on Twitter.

Qatar announced in September it had approved legislation to scrap the visa system -- a lynchpin of the country's "kafala", or sponsorship, system which many liken to modern-day slavery.

Under the new law, all but five percent of a company's workforce -- reportedly those in the most senior positions -- can leave without prior permission from employers.

Those not allowed to leave Qatar "for any reason" can file a complaint to the Expatriate Exit Grievance Committee that will "take a decision within three working days", the ministry said.

Scrapping the exit permit is the biggest announcement made so far since Qatar agreed last November to enter into a three-year agreement with the UN's International Labour Organisation to oversee reform.

The football World Cup 2022 host has come under intense pressure to reform its labour laws, which have been repeatedly denounced by human rights groups.

Critics have long argued for abolition of the exit visa system. Research published last year by rights group Migrant-Rights.org found around a quarter of all exit visa requests were denied by the government.

There are some two million foreign workers in Qatar.
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 03:10 pm

