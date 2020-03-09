App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced.







Kuwait has suspended flights to and from India for a week, and has banned the entry of foreigners who have been to India in the past two weeks.








The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:15 am

#coronavirus #Qatar #World News

