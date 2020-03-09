Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced.
The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:15 am