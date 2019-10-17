App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar Airways says may convert orders for Boeing 777-8 jet to 777-9

Emirates and Qatar Airways are the only firm customers for the 777-8 model, which Boeing is also trying to sell to Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd for record-long commercial flights from Sydney to London.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Qatar Airways said it may convert its 10 orders for the Boeing Co ultra-long-range 777-8 widebody jet to the larger 777-9, depending on the performance of the 777-9.

"If the 9 is performing very close to the parameters that the 8 will operate, yes we may convert the 8 to 9," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on the sidelines of an event to launch a new route from Doha to Langkawi.

The date of entry into service for the 777-8 will depend partly on customer demand, a Boeing executive said on Wednesday, after the US manufacturer in August said plans for first deliveries in 2022 would be delayed.

The 777-9 is due to make its first test flight in 2020.

Qatar Airways also has 50 777-9s on order and will maintain 60 orders for the 777X family in total even if it converts some to the larger model, al-Baker said.

Emirates has 35 of the 777-8 model on order but its president, Tim Clark, has said some of its 150 orders for 777X family planes could be switched to 787s.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Boeing #Companies #Qatar Airways #world

