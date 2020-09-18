Qantas Airlines' 7-hour sightseeing 'flight to nowhere' sold out in 10 minutes

The coronavirus pandemic continues and so does the travel restrictions that come with it. However, if there is one thing the novel coronavirus pandemic has failed to crush, it is the craving to travel, especially since the drudgery of being confined to four walls for safety has made it worse for people.

To make best of the current scenario, Australian airline Qantas decided to run special flights with destination “nowhere”. The Strait Times reported that the tickets for the unusual seven hour-long flight over Australia got booked within minutes. All its 134 tickets, including business class, premium economy class, and economy class tickets, priced in the range of AUD$787 to $3,787 were booked in barely 10 minutes.

A Qantas spokesperson said: “It is probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history. People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we will definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

The “flights to nowhere” will be in the sky for seven hours, while passengers will be soaking in the beauty of the Australian landscape. In a social media post, Qantas had announced that it would fly by Gold Coast, Byron Bay, Kata Tjuta, Uluru, the Whitsundays, and the Sydney Harbour. They had promised special entertainment onboard the flight too, which included a surprise celebrity host.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To make sure the passengers get the best view possible to satiate their wanderlust, the airline will be flying them on their Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that is known for having big windows.

The best part of the journey probably is that to take this flight passengers will not require passports or quarantine. The ‘Great Southern Land’ would depart from Sydney on October 10.

Notably, the concept of flights for sightseeing is not new. Antarctica Flights has been flying Qantas jets over Antarctica for the past 26 years.