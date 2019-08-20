Qamar Javed Bajwa's term extension will send wrong message: Pakistan's Opposition

Pakistan's Opposition parties said the three-year extension given to Army chief General Qamar Javed will not be viewed favourably and will send a wrong message that the Army is dependent on "one or two individuals".

Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years by Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the "regional security environment".

General Bajwa, 58, who was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016, was to retire in November.

Commenting on the move, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) spokesman Farhatullah Babar said, "Extensions in service are not advisable and should not be viewed favourably. Extensions adversely impact the career prospects of scores of offices in the hierarchy and consequently their morale."

Army, he said, is a strong institution and "strong institutions do not depend on individuals, no matter howsoever competent and brilliant".

"It is not a good message to send across that the institution of the army is dependent on one or two individuals," he said.

The PML-N, another opposition party, however, was cautious in its reaction to Bajwa's extension.