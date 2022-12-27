Putin's multi-millionaire Russian critic Pavel Antov found dead in India

Image Credits: ANI

Pavel Antonov, one of Russia’s multi-millionaire lawmakers and President Vladimir Putin’s critic, was found dead after he mysteriously fell from a hotel in eastern Odisha in India, Wion News reported.

He was said to be on a holiday in the Rayagada Region of the state for his upcoming 66th birthday celebrations.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Media reports claim he jumped off the roof but Russia’s consul general Alexei Idamkin told TASS agency that he 'fell' from a window.

“We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police,” quoted the envoy.

The news comes two days after yet another mysterious death of a party colleague of his, Vladimir Budanov, aged 61. He is said to have passed away due to a heart attack earlier in December. He was also one such opponent of Putin’s war on Ukraine. In a blog post in June, he criticised the war and the air strikes on Kyiv, stating it as Russian 'terror'.

Later, he had to retract this particular statement due to pressure, which the western media reported that he issued a 'grovelling apology'.

As per the 65-year-old, he had “always supported the president” and also “sincerely” supports Putin’s military operation. However, local journalists strongly disputed his version.

As mentioned by the website of legislature, Antonov was the founder of Vladimir Standard group of companies. Within a few years, it had become one of the most successful as well as significant industries in the region. The man was a philanthropist, public figure, traveller as well as a member of international organisations.