Russia's Putin with China's Xi (Image: Bloomberg)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss proposals set out by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during talks in Moscow, the Kremlin said Monday.

"One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing's) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.