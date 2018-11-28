App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Putin to discuss Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi prince at G20: Kremlin aide

He added, however, that the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Kremlin aide said.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, told a briefing in Moscow that the two men planned to meet in Argentina.

"Of course, they will talk about this subject," he said, referring to the journalist's murder.

He added, however, that the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 09:55 pm

