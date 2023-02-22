 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Putin submits law on suspending nuclear arms treaty

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

Putin emphasised in Tuesday’s speech that Russia was only suspending, not terminating, its participation in the treaty.

Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image)

Russia will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite a decision to suspend participation in the agreement, Moscow said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin announced the freeze during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in which he also repeated accusations the West was seeking to destroy Russia.

Later in the day Putin submitted a draft law on the suspension to the Duma, the lower house of parliament, which will consider it on Wednesday and take an immediate decision, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

The draft will then be sent to the Federation Council upper house, he said. Grigory Karasin, who chairs the Council’s international committee, told RIA news agency that the body might also consider the law on Wednesday.