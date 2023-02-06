 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major quake

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Russia has strong relations with both Syria and Turkey: Putin backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war and has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member which has sought to mediate in the Ukraine war.

President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries.

"Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country," Putin said in his message to Erdogan.

"We are ready to provide the necessary assistance in this regard."