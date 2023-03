Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Mikhail TERESHCHENKO / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing have "unlimited possibilities," following talks with China's leader Xi Jinping in Moscow.

"I am sure that Russian-Chinese cooperation has truly unlimited possibilities and prospects," Putin said at a state dinner following the talks, where he toasted the "prosperity" of Russian and Chinese people.