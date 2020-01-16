Putin puts forward tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as new Russian Prime Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 15 formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of the country’s Federal Tax Service, to be the new prime minister, the Kremlin said.

Putin submitted Mishustin’s candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after the latter agreed to be put forward for the role, the Kremlin said.

Russia's government resigned unexpectedly earlier on January 15 after Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule.

The announcement was made by (then) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In a televised meeting with the Russian president, Medvedev said the proposals made by Putin -- which he mentioned in his address -- would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".

"We should provide the president of our country with the possibility to take all the necessary measures" to carry out the changes, Medvedev said.

"All further decisions will be taken by the president." Putin asked Medvedev, his longtime ally, to continue as head of government until a new government has been appointed.

Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his work. They said that Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

The development comes after Putin proposed tweaking of the Russian Constitution to increase the powers of parliament and the Cabinet, a move that could herald his intention to take a political position that would let him stay at the helm after his presidency ends.

During his state of the nation address, Putin suggested amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members. The authority to make those appointments currently belongs to Russia's president.

"It will increase the role of parliament and parliamentary parties, powers and independence of the prime minister and all Cabinet members," Putin told an audience of top officials and lawmakers, according to reports.