Putin on successor: Ready to support a critic if he is true to Russia

'If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual ... is faithful to the country ... whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people,' the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying.

Reuters
June 14, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the U.S. television network NBC in an interview, when asked about plans for a successor, that he is ready to support someone who is faithful to the country even if he is critical of the president.

"If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual ... is faithful to the country ... whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people," the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Jun 14, 2021 09:10 pm

