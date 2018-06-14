App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Putin invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in September

Putin extended the invitation for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in September, during a meeting with North's top official Kim Yong Nam.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Russia.

Putin extended the invitation at a meeting with North Korean official Kim Yong Nam, to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in September.

Kim Yong Nam is President of the Presidium of the country's Supreme People's Assembly.

Putin also welcomed the meeting between the Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:35 pm

tags #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News

