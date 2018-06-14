Putin invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in September

Putin extended the invitation for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in September, during a meeting with North's top official Kim Yong Nam.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Russia.
Kim Yong Nam is President of the Presidium of the country's Supreme People's Assembly.
Putin also welcomed the meeting between the Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
