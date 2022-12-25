 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Putin insists he is open to talks, as air-raid sirens sound across Ukraine

New York Times
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST

“We are ready to negotiate with all the participants in this process about some acceptable outcomes, but this is their business — it’s not we who refuse negotiations but they,” Putin told an interviewer on state television in Russia.

A pedestrian in the frontline city of Bakhmut, which continues to weather Russian attacks, in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Dec. 24, 2022. There is no electricity or running water in Bakhmut, which makes life for remaining residents increasingly difficult as temperatures drop. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted Sunday that he was willing to negotiate over his invasion of Ukraine, an oft-repeated line that U.S. and Ukrainian officials have dismissed as lip service, as air-raid sirens sent Ukrainians already on edge from months of war and bitter cold to seek shelter on Christmas Day.

The alert was lifted in most of Ukraine after about two hours, and there were no immediate reports of Russian strikes landing in the country. But it added to the anxiety of Ukraine’s first Christmas since Russia’s invasion, after days of warnings from officials that Putin’s forces would unleash a new wave of strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

As Ukrainians marked the holiday with resilience, gathering despite the sirens in churches and chapels for Christmas services, Putin repeated the claim that he was defending Russia’s national interests and that Ukraine and its allies were to blame for the conflict that has entered its 11th month.

Top Russian officials have frequently said that they are prepared to enter negotiations — Putin said last week that his goal was “to end this war” — while emphasizing almost in the same breath a determination to keep fighting. U.S. officials have said that Russia has offered no indications that it is prepared to negotiate in good faith.

There have been no serious peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in months, and Ukrainian officials have said that they will not negotiate until Moscow withdraws its troops. On Sunday, Ukrainian officials were quick to dismiss Putin’s remarks, with Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior presidential adviser, saying that the Russian leader “needs to come back to reality.”