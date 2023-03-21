Putin hails 'special' Russia-China ties after Xi talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed the "special nature" of ties with Beijing following talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

"The two statements we signed fully reflect the special nature of Russian-Chinese relations, which are a model of true partnership and strategic interaction," Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television.

Deputy prime minister in charge of energy issues Alexander Novak announced the oil production cuts, which amount to about five percent of daily output, in February after Western countries announced new sanctions on Russian oil products.