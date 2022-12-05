Putin falls down stairs, soils himself amid speculations of failing health: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week amid mounting speculation that his health is declining, an anti-Kremlin Telegram channel with apparent links to his security team reported.

Putin, 70, slipped and fell down five stairs at his official residence in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Putin's bodyguards were present when the incident occurred, and they reacted quickly to help him. The in-house doctors were contacted after three security officers assisted the president to the nearest sitting area.

The incident is the latest on Putin’s health update. The Kremlin has not disclosed any information regarding the 70-year-old's multiple health issues. As the war with Ukraine continues, reports suggest Putin is suffering from worsening cancer and Parkinson's disease.

In the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, experts and political analysts have tried to decode his public appearances. There have been several occasions when he appeared exhausted, out of breath, or stumbling over his words.

While delivering a speech at the unveiling of a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Moscow last week, Putin appeared to be clutching his chair. During the event, he also met with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel y Bermdez.