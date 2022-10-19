English
    Putin declares martial law in four unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine

    Four regions of Ukraine that Russia has proclaimed as annexed are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

    Associated Press
    October 19, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of Russian regions.

    Putin didn't immediately spell out on Wednesday the steps that would be taken under martial law, but legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

    Putin also didn't provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

    The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation.”
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 05:37 pm
