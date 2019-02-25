App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan Foreign Minister briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on February 25 telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and briefed him about the regional situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that State Councilor Wang thanked the foreign minister for the call and appreciated Pakistan's efforts.

"He agreed that the unfolding regional situation was serious with implications for peace and security of the entire region," it said.

The two leaders spoke over phone amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wang "acknowledged Pakistan's invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism for which Pakistan has paid a heavy price," the FO said.

Qureshi thanked China for its steadfast support and underscored Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue with India, it said.

He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, it added.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch with each other over the regional developments.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:40 pm

