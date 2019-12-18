PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: Joint statement

"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA (Groupe PSA) have today signed a binding combination agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest global automotive original equipment manufacturer by volume and third largest by revenue," the statement said, adding that the tie-up would not involve any plant closures.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:40 pm